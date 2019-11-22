xml:space="preserve">
Jeffrey A. Kelly, director of the Field Enforcement Division of the Office of the Comptroller, discusses a case in which more than $450,000 worth of untaxed cigarettes and tobacco products were seized. Kelly discussed the bust during a press conference in Annapolis on Nov. 20, 2019.
I am one of many who feel cigarette smoking is the single most serious health issue of the century and who comments on the issue each time a politician airs his or her concerns about U.S. health care, yet in the same breath, makes no mention of the dangers of tobacco smoke.

One reason for failure of a legal mechanism to ban sale and use of cigarette sale and use is comparison with prohibition. However, per a recent article in The Baltimore Sun, now even without the prohibition on cigarettes there are still criminal issues connected with the sale of cigarettes (“'Floor to ceiling’: Maryland comptroller touts biggest tobacco bust in state history,” Nov. 20).

Surprise, surprise!

Nicholas Delambo, Baltimore

