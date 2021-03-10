That sound you hear may be a bug | READER COMMENTARY

Thirty-four years ago this spring, my parents drove their old Buick from New York to Baltimore. Anticipating a visit with their grandchildren, excitement changed to anxiety when a faint grating noise grew louder as they traveled south (”Get ready, Maryland: The 17-year Brood X cicadas are coming in May,” March 4).
”Sid, did you have the car checked out before we left?“
”I checked the oil level and tire pressures.“
”Sounds like it’s the motor.“
”Could be.”
At their destination, in my driveway, ignition off, the grating persisted. The cicadas had paid a visit, too.
Robert Wenk, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.