To a cicada (not a louse) | READER COMMENTARY

With all due respect to the Scottish poet Robert Burns and the end of the cicadas as explored in “Maryland has passed the point of peak cicadas. How much longer will they last?” (June 11):
The trees are suddenly quiet;
The cicadas have all gone.
Having ended their 17-year riot,
And left us leaves out on the lawn.
The rusted ends of the summer trees,
Now tell us that they mated.
They came and went just as they pleased,
Not knowing they were fated.
In 2038, will I be here,
To witness their return?
I guess and hope and sometimes fear,
If such a fate I’ll earn.
For both man and bug live and die,
And share the earth,
Not knowing why,
There’s love and death — and birth.
Thomas Ponton, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.