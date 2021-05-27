Cicada noise familiar to those with tinnitus | READER COMMENTARY

Habituation and stress reduction are the best method I have found to manage my tinnitus. To oversimplify, it means staying calm and learning not to view the sound as a threat. In this way, it becomes part of your normal auditory sensations. Just like you don’t focus on the sound of your refrigerator, it becomes a non-threatening background noise. This, however, does not diminish the pain of those who have tinnitus so loud that they have a great deal of difficulty sleeping, listening to television, carrying on a conversation or living a normal life.