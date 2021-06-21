Cicadas are a ‘dearest’ natural wonder | READER COMMENTARY

I thoroughly agree with Stuart Miller’s beautiful comments on cicadas (”Can we not begrudge cicadas their six weeks of adult life?” June 17). My two grandkids, ages 3 and 6, are enchanted by these red-eyed visitors and instinctively sense their gentleness. Their wise parents have educated them about the miraculous cicada life cycles and habits.
Not only do my grandkids love to have them crawl on their arms and clothes but they have created “furniture” out of twigs and leaves for the cicadas that have landed on my picnic table. They also name them, one inexplicably called Mr. Spaghetti by my grandson. My granddaughter has requested that her nails be painted in the same shade as the cicadas’ eyes.
I truly believe that instilling a love for the natural world in our young people can help create a bulwark against evils that lurk around us such as hatred, fear and materialism. Although they are only beginning readers, I think my grandkids really understand what the poet Gerard Manley Hopkins wrote: “And yet for all this, Nature is never spent. For there are the dearest, freshest, deep down things.”
Michele Anderson, Baldwin
