Can we not begrudge cicadas their six weeks of adult life? | READER COMMENTARY

When I go outside in the morning to get the paper, I say to myself: “I am entering Cicada-land.” The trees and green space outside our home is there for them during their brief time in the sun. I am just a humble participant in their dance of life. When I see the cicada babies struggling to right themselves from being upside down, I bend down to return them to their natural state, accepting the considerable pain of my current back condition because it’s more painful to see them like that. Then, I say to them: “Walk and fly in peace, my little cicada babies. Do what you do and enjoy your life while you can.”