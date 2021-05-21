That time a Maryland cicada caught a jet to Florida | READER COMMENTARY

Seventeen years ago this month, I was the captain of a Southwest Airlines flight headed from Baltimore to Orlando. As we pushed off the gate at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, we observed multiple cicadas camped out on the aircraft windshield wipers (”The cicadas are coming to Maryland. Here’s what you need to know about Brood X,” May 6).
By the time we arrived at the end of the runway, there was only one remaining. Once cleared for takeoff, we lined up on the runway and added power. As the aircraft accelerated, we noticed that the cicada had maneuvered his body so as to face into the wind. To our surprise, he hung on until right before we rotated the nose for lift-off, approximately 120 miles per hour.
We later wondered if he was screaming all the way down the runway.
Paul Donohue, Winter Springs, Florida
