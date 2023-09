Exterior of Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on a busy Easter Sunday morning in Baltimore. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

If the Catholic Church wants to take advantage of bankruptcy laws that were designed for businesses, then it should give up its nonprofit status that allows it to avoid real property taxes on all of its churches (“Baltimore archdiocese’s bankruptcy threat a ‘smoke screen’ in sexual abuse scandal,” Sept. 15).

Fair is fair, right?

— Mark A. Brenner, Baltimore

