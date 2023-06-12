The wall between church and state is not holding | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in Oklahoma City. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, a state school board in Oklahoma, voted Monday, June 5, to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state's attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

In his recent commentary, Noah Feldman writes that Oklahoma, in its passage of a bill to fund a Catholic charter school, is attempting to tear down the wall between church and state (”Oklahoma tries to tear down the church-state wall,” June 6).

Freedom of religion has two parts: “establishment” and “exercise.” The establishment clause simply means that government cannot impose or endorse religion, any religion, or establish a state church. The nation has already botched that one. True, God is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but “In God We Trust” is printed on money, “one nation under God” is cited in the Pledge of Allegiance, and chaplains are paid by the government to serve in the military.

Much has appeared in the media recently about conflicts involving that First Amendment religious freedom right: a county clerk’s refusal to grant marriage licenses to same sex couples, a baker’s refusal to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple and a corporation’s denial of birth control benefits to its employees.

According to a recent Pew research poll, 45% of Americans believe the U.S. is a Christian country. The incessant encroachment of religion is a matter of fact. In the previous administration, Donald Trump said during a National Day of Prayer: ”This office will also help ensure that faith-based organizations have equal access to government funding and the equal right to exercise their deeply held beliefs.”

This nation should heed the advice and warning of James Madison, the “Father of the Constitution,” who wrote, “During almost fifteen centuries has the legal establishment of Christianity been on trial. What have been its fruits? More or less in all places, pride and indolence in the clergy, ignorance and servility in the laity, (and) in both, superstition, bigotry and persecution.”

Amen to that.

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

