Baltimore church’s slavery reparations a concept that deserves to be copied | READER COMMENTARY

Congratulations to the members of Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill for establishing a fund to make reparations for slavery (”Episcopal church established by Baltimore slave owners creates $500,000 reparations fund,” Jan. 29). Better late than never! I hope that other religious entities follow suit.
Maryland was founded as a Catholic colony, and there is a very large Catholic footprint in the state and in Baltimore. We know that Catholics had slaves and we know that most Catholic institutions were segregated. Ironically, missionaries came from London to minister to African Americans as most Catholic white people would not.
The Josephite Fathers and the Franciscan Sisters of Baltimore arrived in Baltimore to do missionary work as white Catholics would not do this. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has significant land holdings and historic art work which should be monetized to create a fund for reparations. This is long overdue. Religious congregations such as the Sisters of Mercy and the Jesuits who conducted segregated institutions in Maryland should also be generous in making reparation payments for the harm they have caused. Nuns in Ireland have been forced to deal with scandals of the Magdalene Laundries and the Mother and Baby homes.
Apologies are welcome but empty if they fail to provide financial redress. We need to model our local religious outreach on our the example of our Episcopalian friends. We should begin now.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
