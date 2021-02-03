Baltimore church’s slavery reparations a concept that deserves to be copied | READER COMMENTARY

The Josephite Fathers and the Franciscan Sisters of Baltimore arrived in Baltimore to do missionary work as white Catholics would not do this. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has significant land holdings and historic art work which should be monetized to create a fund for reparations. This is long overdue. Religious congregations such as the Sisters of Mercy and the Jesuits who conducted segregated institutions in Maryland should also be generous in making reparation payments for the harm they have caused. Nuns in Ireland have been forced to deal with scandals of the Magdalene Laundries and the Mother and Baby homes.