Black churches can help shape public health policy | READER COMMENTARY

Health care hesitancy is borne of history. Many in African American communities have such a distrust of the health care system that they are willing to risk dying of COVID-19 rather than engage in a system they do not believe have their best interests at heart. Faith leaders are trusted shepherds who guide our communities in times of gladness and in times of sadness. If you want to reach these communities, if you want to build trust and change health outcomes, we are your partners.