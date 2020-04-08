Maryland’s houses of worship should be seen as essential | READER COMMENTARY

As pastor of Calvary Chapel of Anne Arundel County, I thank Gov. Larry Hogan for his care and leadership during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We, as a church, are supporting the governor’s decree for social distancing and assembly of no greater than ten people. However, as a pastor, I am greatly concerned with his identifying the church as a “non-essential” business (“Can Maryland residents attend religious services during coronavirus pandemic? Here are the new guidelines,” April 1)