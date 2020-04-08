Maryland’s houses of worship should be seen as essential | READER COMMENTARY

As pastor of Calvary Chapel of Anne Arundel County, I thank Gov. Larry Hogan for his care and leadership during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We, as a church, are supporting the governor’s decree for social distancing and assembly of no greater than ten people. However, as a pastor, I am greatly concerned with his identifying the church as a “non-essential” business (“Can Maryland residents attend religious services during coronavirus pandemic? Here are the new guidelines,” April 1)
I am greatly concerned that Governor Hogan is setting a precedent by stating that the church is non-essential to our community and our country. Throughout the history of this country and fine state of Maryland, the church has, and always will be, essential.
I respectfully ask that he revises his order to add the church as “essential” business for the community and country. I am not asking him to revise the guidelines for social distancing, but simply to let it be clear that the church is “essential."
Ray Bollas, Glen Burnie
The writer is pastor of Calvary Chapel of Anne Arundel County.
