Kudos for coverage of child abuse scandal | READER COMMENTARY

David Lorenz, right, Maryland director for SNAP (Survivor’s Network of those Abused by Priests), talks about the report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore along with victim Gloria Larkin, center, and former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh. April 12, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun’s coverage of the long history of child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore has been excellent and I write this as someone who is not usually a fan of the paper — aside from its sports coverage (”John Merzbacher: the hideous legacy of a child rapist at a Baltimore Catholic school,” May 15).

That said, the newspaper has done a very thorough job of investigating, reporting and explaining the issues involved, along with the specific nuances. In my opinion, we rarely see stories covered where each angle is explored, and I think you guys have done a truly remarkable job.

Kudos to everyone who has worked on this story.

— Greg Friedman, Baltimore