Kudos for coverage of child abuse scandal | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun’s coverage of the long history of child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore has been excellent and I write this as someone who is not usually a fan of the paper — aside from its sports coverage (”John Merzbacher: the hideous legacy of a child rapist at a Baltimore Catholic school,” May 15).
That said, the newspaper has done a very thorough job of investigating, reporting and explaining the issues involved, along with the specific nuances. In my opinion, we rarely see stories covered where each angle is explored, and I think you guys have done a truly remarkable job.
Kudos to everyone who has worked on this story.
— Greg Friedman, Baltimore