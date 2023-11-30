Miracles can happen even when Christmas tree plans go awry | READER COMMENTARY

The National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the White House as a crew works to lift it back up after it fell, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, amid high winter winds. (AP Video) (Uncredited/AP)

Having Jacques Kelly’s column to read is typically a highlight of my week. His recent piece, “The search for the perfect Christmas tree” (Nov. 25), was no exception.

His recollection of his family’s Christmas tree springing loose and subsequent retrieval in Federal Hill 60 years ago was a hoot! It transported me back to a similar episode 30 years ago when we were driving home from the Hechinger store with our newly purchased Christmas tree tied to the top of our Buick station wagon.

All of a sudden I heard what sounded like chords busting on a guitar (”bing, bing, boink”). Talk about shock and awe. Through my rear view mirror, I could see our Christmas tree had launched like a Scud missile onto Interstate 695. I watched helplessly as the tree landed and rolled like a tumbleweed as oncoming motorists miraculously dodged hitting our vulnerable Scotch pine.

The next thing I knew, a van pulled up on the side of the road and a big burly guy with a black beard jumped out and apprehended the tree and threw it into his van. In the midst of this chaos, our two young sons started crying thinking that our tree had been pirated away and Christmas was over. However, it was not to be as the guy drove right up to our car opened our car hatch and shoved our prodigal tree safely into the back. We were so absolutely stunned that before I could offer him a tip or say thanks, he wished us all a merry Christmas then took off in his van, bombing down the road west into the sunset — literally!

To this day, my wife and I aren’t exactly sure what we witnessed, but in my mind, it clear was one bizarre and delightful Christmas miracle.

— Alan M. Waller Jr., Baltimore

