Kudos to caring city school workers | READER COMMENTARY

In this year that has been so overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, politics and unrest, I wanted the opportunity to acquaint you with what an inspiring job some of your Baltimore City Public Schools employees are doing to help make Christmas happen for everyone. A few weeks ago, Heather Higgins, the school social worker at Armistead Gardens Elementary Middle School, started receiving calls from the parents and grandparents of some of her children asking for help. They were unable to purchase any Christmas presents for their children and hoped she could provide them some assistance.