A season lacking holiday cheer - and a willingness to act for the common good | READER COMMENTARY

Projections for deaths due to COVID-19 are as high as 500,000 by January, and yet there remains a large part of the population disavowing the virus entirely. Some recognize it, but claim it is “only the flu.” Our hospitals are crowded, and our caregivers overworked and overwhelmed, and still many deny the urgency. After Gov. Larry Hogan’s recent speech cautioning Marylanders about the risks of travel and Thanksgiving gatherings, one person left the comment: “I am having 20 people over to my house on Thursday, so take THAT, Hogie!!” (”Maryland to step up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving with help of state police,” Nov. 23).