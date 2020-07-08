How Christians can support Donald Trump: a mystery worth further exploration | READER COMMENTARY

I want to thank John Ralph for so clearly expressing the dismay that I and many other Catholics and Christians feel about the Christians who support Donald Trump (”Why Christians support Trump,” July 6). Not a day goes by that I don’t say to myself, “How can anyone call themselves a Christian and support Donald Trump?” It really is a question and not a condemnation because I know many people whom I admire and respect who support this president, but he does not live as Christ taught us to live.