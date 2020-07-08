xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
How Christians can support Donald Trump: a mystery worth further exploration | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 08, 2020 2:25 PM
President Donald Trump proclaim himself "your president of law and order" during a speech in the rose garden addressing the protesting around the nation.

I want to thank John Ralph for so clearly expressing the dismay that I and many other Catholics and Christians feel about the Christians who support Donald Trump (”Why Christians support Trump,” July 6). Not a day goes by that I don’t say to myself, “How can anyone call themselves a Christian and support Donald Trump?” It really is a question and not a condemnation because I know many people whom I admire and respect who support this president, but he does not live as Christ taught us to live.

I can’t say it any better than Mr. Ralph did, but I can only add that a good economy, which is the basis of many peoples’ support for Mr. Trump, does not outweigh all the other anti-life policies he supports. I hope all your Christian readers will read Mr. Ralph’s op-ed, if they have not already done so.

Pat Ball, Catonsville

