How Christians can support Donald Trump: a mystery worth further exploration | READER COMMENTARY

I want to thank John Ralph for so clearly expressing the dismay that I and many other Catholics and Christians feel about the Christians who support Donald Trump (”Why Christians support Trump,” July 6). Not a day goes by that I don’t say to myself, “How can anyone call themselves a Christian and support Donald Trump?” It really is a question and not a condemnation because I know many people whom I admire and respect who support this president, but he does not live as Christ taught us to live.
I can’t say it any better than Mr. Ralph did, but I can only add that a good economy, which is the basis of many peoples’ support for Mr. Trump, does not outweigh all the other anti-life policies he supports. I hope all your Christian readers will read Mr. Ralph’s op-ed, if they have not already done so.
Pat Ball, Catonsville
