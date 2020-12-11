O’s Chris Davis a nice guy - who should retire | READER COMMENTARY

With batting statistics in the past five years that would make Mario Mendoza (of the infamous “Mendoza Line” for ineptitude) blush, Mr. Davis believes once again that he can regain his productivity from years past. Who is he kidding? No longer able to catch up with a fastball or, for that matter, any other type of pitch, he has become a huge embarrassment to himself and the team. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to recognize that he no longer has major league ability.