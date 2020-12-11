xml:space="preserve">
O’s Chris Davis a nice guy - who should retire | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 11, 2020 1:32 PM
In this May 18, 2019 file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis swings for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. A January 2020 trip to the Dominican Republic laid the groundwork for the Orioles first baseman and his wife, Jill Davis, to make a global impact amid a pandemic that would shut down baseball two months later. The visit, in partnership with Compassion International, a Christian humanitarian nonprofit focused on helping children in poverty, led to the couple donating $1 million to Compassion's “Fill the Stadium” initiative. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Tony Dejak/AP)

For all his many philanthropic efforts to aid the Baltimore community, Orioles first baseman Chris Davis should be thoroughly complimented. However, if he truly has his employer’s best interests at heart, he needs to seriously consider hanging up his cleats so that the team can move on from his disastrous contract (“Davis questions rebuild, is committed to 2021,” Dec. 9).

With batting statistics in the past five years that would make Mario Mendoza (of the infamous “Mendoza Line” for ineptitude) blush, Mr. Davis believes once again that he can regain his productivity from years past. Who is he kidding? No longer able to catch up with a fastball or, for that matter, any other type of pitch, he has become a huge embarrassment to himself and the team. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to recognize that he no longer has major league ability.

When the Orioles signed Mr. Davis to a seven-year, $161 million deal, the team had a reasonable expectation that it would receive some value as a return on its investment. That expectation has never been realized. It’s clear that the team is in a rebuilding mode and he obviously is not part of its future. Mr. Davis is simply an albatross around the team’s neck, hanging on for dear life.

My suggestion is for Mr. Davis to retire now. It would earn him some respect from the fan base that knows his days as a productive player have long deserted him.
Morton D. Marcus, Baltimore

