Chris Davis contract did not look so bad at the time | READER COMMENTARY

In 2014, Chris Davis hit 26 home runs, including a pinch-hit, three-run, walk-off shot to come back against the Chicago White Sox on June 23 of that season. He again led the sport with 47 home runs in 2015, becoming a free agent having averaged nearly 40 runs a year over four full seasons in Baltimore. With the Orioles having lost popular outfielders Nick Markakis and Nelson Cruz the previous offseason, retaining him became a priority, and they shelled out the largest contract in franchise history to do so, signing Davis to a seven-year, $161 million contract that included $42 million in deferred payments that go through 2037. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun).