Chris Davis contract did not look so bad at the time | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the letter that criticized the contract and play of Chris Davis (”Orioles fans will pay a high price for Chris Davis contract,” Aug. 18). It is certainly easy to do that but I recall the excitement when he was signed to that contract rather than having the team let this top (at the time) slugger go somewhere else.
Things didn’t work out for Chris Davis and the team except for all the good that he and family did for the community. I wish him luck in his retirement.
Jon Jacobson, Ruxton
