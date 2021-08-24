xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Chris Davis contract did not look so bad at the time | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 24, 2021 3:54 PM
In 2014, Chris Davis hit 26 home runs, including a pinch-hit, three-run, walk-off shot to come back against the Chicago White Sox on June 23 of that season. He again led the sport with 47 home runs in 2015, becoming a free agent having averaged nearly 40 runs a year over four full seasons in Baltimore. With the Orioles having lost popular outfielders Nick Markakis and Nelson Cruz the previous offseason, retaining him became a priority, and they shelled out the largest contract in franchise history to do so, signing Davis to a seven-year, $161 million contract that included $42 million in deferred payments that go through 2037. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun).
Regarding the letter that criticized the contract and play of Chris Davis (”Orioles fans will pay a high price for Chris Davis contract,” Aug. 18). It is certainly easy to do that but I recall the excitement when he was signed to that contract rather than having the team let this top (at the time) slugger go somewhere else.

Things didn’t work out for Chris Davis and the team except for all the good that he and family did for the community. I wish him luck in his retirement.

Jon Jacobson, Ruxton

