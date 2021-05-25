Chris Davis has been good to Baltimore’s children | READER COMMENTARY

We hope this information will counter the recent column by Dan Rodricks that, in our view, went to unnecessary lengths in disparaging Chris Davis (”Baltimore: City of sighs and disappointments as big as Chris Davis,” May 20). We particularly object to Mr. Rodricks’ suggestion that Mr. Davis donate some of his salary to charity while omitting the couple’s multi-million dollar donation to children’s heart health in Baltimore. This is public knowledge that was covered in The Sun.