Chris Davis has been good to Baltimore’s children | READER COMMENTARY

In 2019, Chris and Jill Davis donated $3 million to the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital at the University of Maryland Medical Center. It is the largest charitable gift ever received by the hospital from a Baltimore sports figure. The funds are allocated to our Children’s Heart Program for the expansion of a state-of-the-art pediatric hybrid catheterization laboratory and operating room. In turn, this will provide lifesaving care for children in Baltimore and other regions diagnosed with congenital heart disease.
We hope this information will counter the recent column by Dan Rodricks that, in our view, went to unnecessary lengths in disparaging Chris Davis (”Baltimore: City of sighs and disappointments as big as Chris Davis,” May 20). We particularly object to Mr. Rodricks’ suggestion that Mr. Davis donate some of his salary to charity while omitting the couple’s multi-million dollar donation to children’s heart health in Baltimore. This is public knowledge that was covered in The Sun.
It also bears noting that the couple’s generosity extends beyond this unprecedented financial gift. Chris and Jill have donated hours of their time visiting patients at the children’s hospital, provided these children with toys, donated car seats and hosted fundraising events that have contributed hundreds of thousands of additional dollars to the Children’s Heart Program.
At the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, we are grateful to Chris and Jill Davis for their extraordinary generosity. Their philanthropic focus on improving the lives of thousands of children in Baltimore — and beyond — makes them true hometown heroes.
Steven J. Czinn and Geoffrey L. Rosenthal, Baltimore
The writers are, respectively, director of the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital and director of the Children’s Heart Program at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.
