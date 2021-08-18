Orioles fans will pay a high price for Chris Davis contract | READER COMMENTARY

Now that Chris Davis has retired, it’s time to see what the Orioles got for $161 million (”Orioles’ Chris Davis, polarizing slugger who signed club’s richest contract, retires after 11 seasons in Baltimore,” Aug. 12). They paid nearly $1.74 million per home run for each of his 92 dingers since 2016. His average over the course of the contract was below the Mendoza Line at .196. Chris had just 231 runs batted in for the five years he actually played. Most distressingly, Chris amassed 762 strikeouts which means 4 out of 10 trips to the plate resulted in a strikeout. To say this contract was a blunder is being kind.
And for the record, Chris Davis is retiring with his contract to be paid in full. Restructuring a contract just means the money is delayed but paid. His contract will not be completely paid off until 2037.
It is important to remember that ultimately it is the fans that will be paying for the owner’s blunder on this contract and will continue to pay for another 16 years. Fans are paying this year for a dreadful team just as they have for the previous four years.
No matter what management does, good, bad, brilliant or buffoonish, the fans are always stuck with the bill.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
