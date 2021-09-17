Hopkins’ Civility Initiative carries on | READER COMMENTARY

I read with interest your editorial, “Changing the world (and public education) begins with civil discourse” (Sept. 14). I can assure you and your readers that the Johns Hopkins Civility Initiative still exists and is hard at work.
Founded in 1997 by the late Hopkins professor, P.M. Forni, and still inspired by his legacy and his million-seller, “Choosing Civility: The 25 Rules of Considerate Conduct,” the Civility Initiative remains active in teaching and research on the place and power of civility in society.
The stress of the pandemic and the anonymity afforded by the internet and social media have only exacerbated incivility over the past 18 months.
Unfortunately, as your editorial notes, common sense is not always common practice, but at the Civility Initiative “we try to stay civil not because others always are, but because we are.”
Dan Buccino, Baltimore
