It’s not logical to be ‘pro-life’ and favor executions or ‘pro-choice’ and oppose them | READER COMMENTARY

Politics aside, I have trouble understanding the disconnect that many people evidence in their opinions regarding birth control and capital punishment (”GOP supports developing life, not actual human beings,” April 20). If the two issues are framed in the context of one of two moral stances, either all human life is sacrosanct or human life is not of paramount importance, then the dilemma of trying to rationalize one’s positions on these two issues cannot always be easily resolved.

First, I reject the argument that at some arbitrary point during a woman’s pregnancy the fetus is not a viable human life because it can’t survive outside of the womb. A newborn child cannot live outside of the womb on its own either.

Second, if you feel that all human life is sacrosanct, then you would be against abortion and against capital punishment. If you feel that human life is not of premier importance, then you could conceivably make a case for being pro-life and pro-capital punishment, or pro-abortion and anti-capital punishment; or pro-abortion and pro-capital punishment.

However, from what the media tells us, it appears that there is a clear divide between liberals and conservatives over the positions they take on abortion and capital punishment: In general, it seems that liberals support abortion rights and are anti-capital punishment, and conservatives take pro-life and pro-capital punishment stances. Thus it is apparent that neither liberals nor conservatives believe that human life is sacrosanct.

For which of these two morally ambiguous stances is it easier to make an argument? It is all right to prevent the birth of a potentially wonderful human being and it is not all right to execute a proven, vicious killer. Or is it all right to force a pregnant women to bear a child and to execute proven, vicious killers. Is picking one of these two stances more hypocritical than picking the other?

— Paul Leroy, Bel Air

