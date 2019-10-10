Time was we were the most powerful and admired nation on earth. We now cower and abandon the most crucial of the core values that make us the greatest to many of the regimes and oligarchies throughout the world, China the most prevalent (“With China rift ongoing after Rockets GM’s Hong Kong tweet, NBA says free speech remains vital,” Oct. 8).
Delta, Marriott, The Gap, Apple and the NBA are just some of the companies that have bent over and sniveled away any vestige of national integrity in the name of greed and self-interest. Much worse are our politicians who in the same way allow the basic freedoms and rights that are our prime mantra beyond our borders to be massively abused. Instead of presenting a united front to the outside world and their abuses, they bicker and feud over their individual or party agendas.
How obvious is it that China and others have no reason to change or comply with any of what should be universal values of fairness, respect and freedom if Delta, Marriott, The Gap, the NBA, Apple and U.S. politicians do not have the guts, integrity or common sense to uphold the same?
Bruce Rice, Towson
