Delta, Marriott, The Gap, Apple and the NBA are just some of the companies that have bent over and sniveled away any vestige of national integrity in the name of greed and self-interest. Much worse are our politicians who in the same way allow the basic freedoms and rights that are our prime mantra beyond our borders to be massively abused. Instead of presenting a united front to the outside world and their abuses, they bicker and feud over their individual or party agendas.