Olympic closing ceremonies were fantastic | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 23, 2022 10:32 AM
Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
To quote my favorite columnist, Dan Rodricks, nNobody asked me but the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China were absolutely stunning (”The 2022 Olympics in Beijing are over. Here’s a look back at The Games’ high — and low — moments.” Feb. 20).

The beauty, pageantry and flawless choreography were truly inspirational to watch unfold. I am not comparing this in any way with the scandals and politics of The Games themselves, I’m simply stating that my husband and I were spellbound by the myriad colorful details that unfolded in such a magnificent display.

It was a joy to watch. I wonder if any of the Super Bowl halftime directors thought to take notes.

Welby Loane, Towson

