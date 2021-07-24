China hack of Microsoft requires more than a ‘slap on the wrist’ | READER COMMENTARY

China’s massive hack of Microsoft is more than “irresponsible behavior in cyberspace” as one official indicated, it is an open attack on the world. I’m slightly reassured NATO and the European Union are condemning China’s hacking, but this is a matter for the United Nations. Our infrastructure, communications and day to day reality are controlled entirely by the internet. I urge everyone to look at the cable maps over which data travels at the speed of light. Our world is wired, and it will become more so in the future.