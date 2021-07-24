xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
China hack of Microsoft requires more than a ‘slap on the wrist’ | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 24, 2021 11:33 AM
People walk through a park near the Microsoft office building in Beijing, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and asserted that criminal hackers associated with the Chinese government have carried out ransomware and other illicit cyber operations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
All countries, organizations and the rest of us who depend on the internet must understand government sponsored hacking is a form of warfare. The Biden administration and Western allies “formally blamed China … for the massive hack of Microsoft Exchange.” But what’s to be done? A slap on the wrist never stopped criminals (”US blames China for Microsoft Exchange email hack,” July 19).

China’s massive hack of Microsoft is more than “irresponsible behavior in cyberspace” as one official indicated, it is an open attack on the world. I’m slightly reassured NATO and the European Union are condemning China’s hacking, but this is a matter for the United Nations. Our infrastructure, communications and day to day reality are controlled entirely by the internet. I urge everyone to look at the cable maps over which data travels at the speed of light. Our world is wired, and it will become more so in the future.

The Biden administration must take the issue to the United Nations Security Council, it is a matter of global intervention. If the “bad guys” can hack into Microsoft, a system the world depends on, think what would happen if this massive platform froze. There needs to be a treaty, similar to the Law of the Sea, Outer Space Treaty and the Geneva Conventions regarding cyberspace. Any nation capable of cybercrime has the ability to destroy civilization as we know it!

Rosalind Ellis, Baltimore

