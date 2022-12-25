Here’s a swift solution for Hampden | READER COMMENTARY

Thousands of chimney swifts return to their communal roost in the chimney of Free State Bookbinders in Hampden at dusk. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson / BSMG)

I read with interest The Baltimore Sun’s article on the plight of the chimney swifts in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood (”A developer faces off with Hampden’s beloved chimney swifts,” Dec. 17). We had a similar situation in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

A concerned citizen approached and educated the developer about the unique nature of the swifts and found him sensitive and responsive. At modest additional cost, he modified his design plan to incorporate the chimney and to highlight the presence of the swifts to enhance the appeal and value of his project. A win-win situation.

The citizen, a teacher, engaged a vocal and energetic group of swift supporters and the Lehigh Valley Audubon Society, set up a GoFundMe site to establish an educational program, and used projects by her third grade students to effectively spread information about and sympathy and support for the swifts. Our City Council named the swifts the official City Bird of Bethlehem.

I encourage Hampden residents to continue efforts to save the beautiful swifts.

— Edward J. Gallagher, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

