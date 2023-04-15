One way to shield children from harm: with actual shields | READER COMMENTARY

Two women hug at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Wade Payne/AP)

After the recent school shooting in Nashville, there needs to be a different approach to protect our children in an active shooter situation (”Nashville police say school shooter planned attack for months,” April 3).

Many options have been suggested, including having armed retired police officers or those with military training patrol the halls of the school, and arming teachers. These two options have many drawbacks. Should we think out of the box and enhance the protection of our children without fighting fire with fire?

Here’s a suggestion: Install bullet-proof or bullet-resistant plastic protective shields that cover each doorway in the school, which would include all classrooms, offices and bathrooms.

Once an active shooter alarm is sounded, teachers would slide this protective shield across the doorway and secure it in place. The teacher would perform the approved actions while keeping the children relatively safe. If the shooter selects a classroom with one of these protective shields, they will waste time attempting to shoot their way in and move on.

By having protective shields in place, the shooter cannot hide in a classroom and will be always out in the open for authorities to locate the individual quickly and prevent any harm to any of the children. This approach would be a non-recurring cost for the protective shields. Buy them once, install them and protect the children.

— Charles Pelesky, Catonsville

