Rescue Plan boosts health and welfare of kids, but will it be sustained? | READER COMMENTARY

The very good news that help is on the way for kids and their families, and it comes not a moment too soon considering how poorly many children have fared during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest figures, nearly one in four adults in households with children had little or no confidence they would make the next rent or mortgage payment. Nearly one in five did not have enough to eat the previous week. Stimulus payments will have an immediate effect, bringing the basics within reach for millions of parents and caregivers.