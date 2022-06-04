School shootings underscore how shabbily we treat our children | READER COMMENTARY

Matthew Solano leaves sunflowers at a memorial to honor the victims killed during the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

My heart breaks for the children of this country. It is unconscionable that in the 21st century there can be a nationwide shortage of infant formula, schools without air conditioning, inadequate child care and, worst of all, the horror and psychological trauma of multiple shootings in schools and other public places (”A disturbing pattern in mass shootings: young male assailants,” June 2).

The mental health crises resulting from decades of this trauma, the lack of action to lessen these incidents and the access to guns for all have made it likely that a child struggling to grow up without adequate care or respect can easily acquire a weapon as needed to either settle a personal grudge or blow away an entire classroom of children.

This is our reality. That many of our politicians can ignore this availability of guns for kids while opposing Roe v. Wade poses the question: What does “pro-life” even mean?

— Jane Miller, Stoney Beach

