Children must not have access to guns | READER COMMENTARY

Dontay Jones, of Edmondson Village, is father of Nykayla Strawder, 15, who was playing on her front porch when she was shot in the head by a 9-year-old boy with a relative's loaded handgun. Aug. 8, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

It was heartbreaking to read of the recent child shooting victim (’’‘I lost my daughter; I’ll never be the same’: Girl, 15, fatally shot in head in West Baltimore; police ID 9-year-old as shooter,” Aug. 7). This tragedy is a sad reminder that children are not immune to accidental shootings. In the U.S. from 2015 through 2020, unintentional shootings by children resulted in 765 deaths with a recent spike during the pandemic. In 2021, there were at least 392 unintentional child shootings resulting in 163 deaths and 248 injuries. Most of these occurred in the homes of the shooter, the victim, a relative or a friend.

Millions of children in the U.S. live in homes with guns including an estimated 4.6 million who live in a home with at least one loaded, unlocked gun. If people with children choose to keep a gun in the house, it is imperative that it should be unloaded and locked, with ammunition stored and locked in a separate location.

There are a number of steps that people can take to keep guns out of the hands of children including gun locks, lockboxes and gun safes. Also, there are training courses available in how to safely store a gun.

Make sure your child is safe when visiting other homes by asking the simple question: Is there an unlocked gun in your house? Pediatricians and other health care professionals should address firearm safety as part of routine care for families with children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the safest home for a child is one without a gun.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Baltimore

The writer is a professor emeritus of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

