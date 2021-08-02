xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Where were the fathers of two dead children? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 02, 2021 1:50 PM
Larry D. O'Neil lll, left, and his half-sister, Joshlyn Marie James Johnson, were found dead in the trunk of a car July 28 during a routine traffic stop in Essex. The children's aunt, Nicole Michelle Johnson, has been charged in connection with their death. (Photo courtesy of LaQuata M. Pitts O'Neil).
Larry D. O'Neil lll, left, and his half-sister, Joshlyn Marie James Johnson, were found dead in the trunk of a car July 28 during a routine traffic stop in Essex. The children's aunt, Nicole Michelle Johnson, has been charged in connection with their death. (Photo courtesy of LaQuata M. Pitts O'Neil). (courtesy of LaQuata M. Pitts O'Neil)

The recent article, “Aunt charged after Baltimore County police say she stashed bodies of niece, nephew in her car for months” (July 30), mentioned many of the players involved, directly and indirectly, in this tragedy: two children, a mother, an aunt, a friend and even local school systems and Child Protective Services. Yet I was struck by what should really be a glaring omission — there was no mention of the fathers of these two children.

I fear that paternal absence is another issue to which society has become numb. Where were they when this tragedy unfolded? Perhaps seeing that question more often will help start the conversation needed to make a change.

Advertisement

Paul Norfolk, Eldersburg

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement