Where were the fathers of two dead children? | READER COMMENTARY

The recent article, “Aunt charged after Baltimore County police say she stashed bodies of niece, nephew in her car for months” (July 30), mentioned many of the players involved, directly and indirectly, in this tragedy: two children, a mother, an aunt, a friend and even local school systems and Child Protective Services. Yet I was struck by what should really be a glaring omission — there was no mention of the fathers of these two children.
I fear that paternal absence is another issue to which society has become numb. Where were they when this tragedy unfolded? Perhaps seeing that question more often will help start the conversation needed to make a change.
Paul Norfolk, Eldersburg
