This may prove a good year for children around the world | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to the leadership of our Maryland U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen who were co-sponsors of the Global Child Thrive Act and to their many colleagues in the Senate as well as those in the U.S. House of Representatives, the measure was included as an amendment in the final National Defense Authorization Act which is expected to pass this session. This collaborative work across the aisle and across chambers will leave a lasting legacy for millions of children living in unjust situations around the world — those experiencing migration, hunger, poverty and who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 — by integrating early childhood development activities into our U.S. foreign policy.