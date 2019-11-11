As you point out, adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, affect us all. We likely all know someone who has experienced an ACE, like family addiction, abuse, divorce, witnessing community violence or experiencing racial discrimination. One in six Americans have experienced four or more ACEs. Children at our facility, the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, have an average of six to seven ACEs. And yes, thought leaders are starting to pay attention to decades of research showing that addressing childhood trauma can help prevent poor health and social outcomes, addiction, incarceration and even early death.