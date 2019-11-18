It is common to view truancy simply as a child who just does not want to attend school. The reality is that the underlying causes of truancy are almost always related to at least one adverse childhood experience. Since 2005, the issues our students face have become increasingly dire. Their lives are directly affected by poverty, homelessness, violence in their schools, violence in their communities, death of loved ones, bullying, substance use issues and transportation problems, among others. These issues, and the trauma they cause, make it challenging for students to attend school on time every day. Identifying the root causes of each child’s truancy and providing support and referrals to address them are at the core of how the TCP operates. Team members ask each child, “What happened to you?” They get to know students and offer them an opportunity to be heard. This feeling of support is critical to help students reengage with their schools and to combat the effects of adverse childhood experiences.