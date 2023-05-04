Families and communities play a role in childhood obesity | READER COMMENTARY

Jane Zeltser, who works at the Eating Recovery Center has formerly struggled with eating disorders herself, battling disordered eating and body image issues since she immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine Thursday., April 6, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

I appreciate the recent article in The Baltimore Sun by Maya Lora and Angela Roberts, “New pediatric guidelines aim to treat obesity without stigma. Critics say they’ll make bias worse.” (May 1).

As a pediatric leader and clinician for 45 years, I have seen a rise in the incidence of overweight and obese children, with appropriate concern by the pediatric community. The struggle for clinicians has been to balance this concern while preserving a child’s self-esteem and keeping parental anxieties in perspective.

A large part of this issue is simple: improving family nutrition, sleep habits, exercise frequency and media use for diversion.

But the challenge is bigger than that. Access to healthy food, understanding cultural expectations and changing family life to allow time to shop, prepare and eat food together is the essence of real change. More kids are overweight than ever before, but I see this as a metaphor calling for healthier homes in healthier communities.

— Daniel J. Levy, Owings Mills

The writer is past president of the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

