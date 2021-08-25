Meals at school as important as textbooks | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for publishing the recent commentary, (“Childhood hunger will last beyond next year; Biden administration, Congress must extend free meals program”, Aug. 16) which helps to shed light on one of our greatest opportunities to help end childhood hunger across the nation: healthy school meals for all.
As this article mentions, school meals have been shown to have a long-term positive impact on a child’s nutritional intake, overall health and academic performance. In addition universal free meals improve family and community health by improving food security. However, we also know that too often the cost of these meals prohibits those who need them most from participating.
It’s far past time for our nation to address this alarming inequity. School meals are just as critical to a student’s education as books and desks. If we want to give our children the best chance of recovering from pandemic-related learning loss, we need to ensure that they have unbarred access to the healthy meals they need to thrive during the school day.
While school districts around the country will continue to provide free school meals for the upcoming academic year, longer-term solutions are needed to make this change permanent after the pandemic waivers end. With all the uncertainty of the past year, we cannot in good conscience send our children back to school with the additional uncertainty of where their next meal is coming from.
Please consider calling your local, state and national representatives (members of Congress) to let them know it’s time to take a monumental step towards ending childhood food insecurity once and for all by including Healthy School Meals for All in the next COVID-19 recovery package.
Susan M. Gross, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Erin R. Hager, Ph.D., University of Maryland School of Medicine
