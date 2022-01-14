Children need to spend more time with books | READER COMMENTARY

With public libraries in every town and school in this country what gets in the way of reading whether for school, work or for fun is not lack of access to books, but the shockingly low level of literacy of the U.S. population. According to the latest figures available, 21% of citizens are illiterate and 54% read below 6th grade level. A study done in 2020 by Gallup on behalf of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy estimated that low levels of literacy cost the nation $2.2 trillion a year, because it affects employment opportunities, personal income, overall economic growth and even health outcomes. Illiterate children grow into illiterate adults, stuck in low paying jobs who cannot help their own children to read or kindle their love for reading. This deprives them not only of access to the world around them but of a chance to use their imagination and become creative, productive members of their community. So getting children to read for fun, is serious business.