Child tax credit should be a federal priority | READER COMMENTARY

Several states, including Maryland, have instituted child tax credits in recent months (”Maryland Gov. Wes Moore makes minimum wage increase, tax credits, Child Victims Act first bills signed into law,” April 11). I applaud our state legislators for enacting this far-sighted program, proven to inspire bipartisan support.

Meanwhile, though, leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have released their new tax proposal. They are proposing more tax cuts for the wealthy. They are not showing any consideration for working families. How do these leaders think our society can stay stable when folks cannot pay their rent or feed their families?

Instead of prioritizing the welfare of the rich, Congress should take notice of what their state level colleagues are doing. They can start with expanding the federal Child Tax Credit. Right now, millions of children are left out of the full Child Tax Credit including those from working families with lower incomes. Expand the full credit to as many of these families as possible. Next, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-wage workers without children who are taxed into poverty each year because their EITC is too low.

These modest changes would encourage work. Research shows poor people actually want to work if they can! And that can lift millions of Americans, many of them children, out of poverty. We saw it work in 2021 and it can work again. These kids are our future leaders. Let’s nourish them to grow up smart and strong!

I urge Maryland’s members of Congress, including U.S. Reps. Kweisi Mfume, John Sarbanes and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger to reject any tax legislation that does not expand the CTC and EITC.

— Jan Kleinman, Baltimore

