Expanded child tax credit can help offset rising poverty | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, speaks at a news conference on extending child tax credit in front of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 7, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

Franklyn Baker’s recent commentary about “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed” (ALICE) workers highlights our low-wage earning neighbors (”Essential ‘ALICE workers’ aren’t buying luxury power boats. They’re just trying to afford dinner.” Sept. 1). The president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland points out that many families who are not meeting the definition of poverty still “weren’t earning enough in 2021 to afford the basics.”

Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau just a few days after Baker’s op-ed underlines his point: Poverty shot up from about 7% in 2021 to more than 12% in 2022. Even more alarming, child poverty more than doubled from the record low of 5.2% in 2021 to an astronomical 12.4%.

Baker suggests one way to address this problem, and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes and U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen should know this solution because they already tried it. In March 2021, they helped expand the child tax credit to all families with low or no income and sent it as a monthly payment. After that first payment In July 2021, 3 million children were lifted from poverty. That number only increased as the payments went out each month for the rest of year.

The census data shows that the 2021 child tax credit payments helped cut child poverty by 46%. Bravo!

But Congress has allowed that proven poverty-reducing policy to expire. What? Our elected officials did a brave and successful thing and then allowed poverty to increase even though we know a powerful way to address it?

Baker is right, and Sarbanes, Cardin and Van Hollen were right in 2021. Please put this proven policy back into practice. Our low-wage earning neighbors will thank you. Please enact a strong, fully refundable child tax credit this year.

— Jan Kleinman, Baltimore

