U.S. needs an expanded child tax credit | READER COMMENTARY

A recent article in The Baltimore Sun explained the Inflation Reduction Act that makes progress for seniors on drug costs and Medicare out-of-pocket expenses. It also helps uninsured Americans by subsidizing health care insurance, and there is a benefit to all Americans by increasing funding for the Internal Revenue Service. And it makes progress for all humans by spending on solar panels, on emissions mitigation and on home energy efficiency (”A look at what’s in the big Biden bill as health and climate goals become law,” Aug. 16).

What it does not do is make progress for children. Where is the Child Tax Credit?

The 2021 Child Tax Credit expansion with monthly payments was nothing less than extraordinary. After payments began in July 2021, child poverty dropped by 40% while food security increased and families finally made ends meet. But Congress let the expanded tax credit expire at the end of last year.

Recently, I visited a friend, a young mother with a 2-year-old daughter. She scrapes every penny to pay her rent. Her refrigerator? Empty! Had she a monthly payment, her finances would be less dire.

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes and Maryland’s entire House delegation: Child poverty is again on the rise and families still struggle with higher costs for rent and food. Talk to your colleagues and leadership and pass an expanded Child Tax Credit that reaches the lowest-income families and includes monthly payments.

Please remember the kids! They after all are our heirs and our future.

— Jan Kleinman, Baltimore

