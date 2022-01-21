Congress must renew expired child tax credit | READER COMMENTARY

The articles remind us of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s worries about inflation. I worry about inflation, too, and don’t we all? Yet Scott Sartens of Humanity Forward has argued that the child tax credit offers protection against higher inflation. Since child care costs so much, the tax credit helps parents pay for it and continue working. In some cases, it enables parents to stay home with infants and still spend money. Spots they would otherwise compete for in child care centers are not needed, thus avoiding overwhelming demand and avoiding further child care cost increases. While those parents are not working, jobs they would otherwise have are now open for childless adults.