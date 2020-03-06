I am writing in response to the article, “At what cost? For Baltimore’s poorest families, the child support system exacts a heavy price — and it’s hurting whole communities” (March 5). I found it frustrating to read about how the child support system is enforcing negative stereotypes and a cycle of poverty in Baltimore.
It seems like the government is using child support as a business and not acknowledging that its purpose should be to help the child and family. By sending fathers to prison for not being able to pay child support and allowing them to still accumulate excessive debt, the government is not giving them any chance to recover. Labeling people as criminals because they cannot afford to pay the price of child support the government gave them pigeon-holes them into a stereotype they cannot get away from. In a system where the cards are clearly stacked against people living in poverty, we need to examine other ways to help these children.
Child support is not just an issue in Baltimore, it is everywhere. By implementing better sex education in schools and funding programs such as Planned Parenthood, we can help make sure people who are having children want to have children. Continuing to preach abstinence and ban abortion will not stop people from doing what they want to but forcing young people or people who cannot afford to support a child to do so only contributes to the problem.
Laura Mosier, Columbia
