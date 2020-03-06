It seems like the government is using child support as a business and not acknowledging that its purpose should be to help the child and family. By sending fathers to prison for not being able to pay child support and allowing them to still accumulate excessive debt, the government is not giving them any chance to recover. Labeling people as criminals because they cannot afford to pay the price of child support the government gave them pigeon-holes them into a stereotype they cannot get away from. In a system where the cards are clearly stacked against people living in poverty, we need to examine other ways to help these children.