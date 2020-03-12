Legislation pending in Annapolis could ease some of the problems with child support system | READER COMMENTARY

At CAN, we work with men who are striving to recover their lives, reconnect with their families and to regain their sense of hope. But many times, the crushing blow to their progress is that their license has been suspended due to delinquent child support payments or unpaid fine or penalty. A suspended license creates barriers that include, but are not limited to the following: Reduces ability to travel to work, limits the kinds of jobs that can be accepted because a driver’s license is a requirement and restricts the job applicant to working in areas and hours that are conducive to public transportation.