Victims of child abuse deserve nothing less than justice | READER COMMENTARY

A member sits inside the sanctuary at St. Clement I Roman Catholic Church in Lansdowne. St. Clement is one of the parishes cited extensively in the Maryland Attorney General's report on decades of sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. (Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media) (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

After reading Kurt W. Wolfgang’s plea for justice for the victims of sexual abuse and physical torture as described in the Maryland Attorney General’s report (”What will it take to bring Catholic child abusers to justice in Maryland? A prosecutor with guts.” April 24), as well as other articles in The Baltimore Sun on the topic, I am in utter despair. I stand with my fellow survivors.

Sexual abuse and physical torture! Take in these words. These atrocities did not happen in some war-torn country or at the hands of some distant violent regime. This was the Catholic Church. The victims are members of your community, perhaps your family members or friends. The perpetrators were local Catholic priests — Christ on Earth, they told us. And the Archdiocese of Baltimore knowingly moved them from parish to parish, exposing countless more children and covering it all up.

The archdiocese is just as culpable as the perpetrators themselves. Their victims endure a lifetime of pain and suffering.

Sexual abuse and physical torture. Human Rights Watch says that “the prohibition against torture is a bedrock principle of international law. Torture, as well as cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, is banned at all times, in all places …” and that those who engage in such activity should be brought to justice.

The Catholic Church needs to be held accountable. The victims deserve to see justice done.

— Eileen Zerhusen, Ellicott City

