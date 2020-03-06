Proud as I am of my Catholic heritage, I am ashamed of the behind-the-scenes maneuvers of my church to scuttle this important legislation. Whatever the future financial cost to the institution of the Catholic Church, I would rather identify with a financially bankrupt institution rather than one which is morally bankrupt. It must be noted that, in the midst of the heart rending testimony of victims and their advocates offered before the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 20, the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland strongly and publicly supported the bill in order to remove every barrier to victims’ healing and justice.