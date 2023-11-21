Justice for Cheltenham abuse survivors | READER COMMENTARY

Mark Russell, Sr. is among 21 men and 3 women who are plaintiffs represented by the law firm Levy Konigsberg LLP in a lawsuit against the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services under the Child Victims Act. They suffered abuse at the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center. Nov. 16, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

It broke our hearts to read about the child sexual abuse inflicted on Mark Russell Sr. and other survivors of the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center (”In new lawsuit filed under Child Victims Act, 25 people allege sex abuse at Cheltenham Youth Detention Center in Maryland,” Nov. 16). It was just horrific what these adults and the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services allowed to happen to these vulnerable youths. The toll it has taken on their lives is immeasurable, but thanks to the Child Victims Act of 2023, they are finally able to seek some sort of justice.

Being able to hold those responsible accountable will add to their healing. As was mentioned in the article, it is not about money, it is about making sure no other child has to go through this. Unfortunately, in our justice system, often the only way “justice” is obtained in a civil court is with a financial settlement. That will ensure that safety measures are put in place in institutions, if only to avoid having to make payouts to future survivors, not because they choose to do the right thing by kids.

We can see how the Archdiocese of Baltimore is trying to sabotage the elimination of any statute of limitations in this act with their bankruptcy filing, which puts a deadline on claims. And we can see how the Archdiocese of Washington is trying to obliterate the law entirely by saying it is unconstitutional. These organizations will use money and time and resources to ensure survivors do not get justice, but we are fighting and will continue to fight to ensure this act is settled law.

We are so proud of our work in passing the Child Victims Act and firmly believe that “a win for one survivor is a win for all survivors.” God bless the Cheltenham survivors. We stand with you.

— Betsy and Frank Schindler, Baltimore

