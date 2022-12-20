Transparency on sexual abuse might bring Catholics (like me) back to church | READER COMMENTARY

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops gathers for its fall meeting in Baltimore on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Smith) (Peter Smith/AP)

Although I do not attend church, I do consider myself a Catholic. I went to a parochial grade school and a private Catholic high school, both in Baltimore County. The priests of the Roman Catholic Church bleed when cut, just like any red-blooded human being.

But I have a particularly hard time accepting the priesthood, and, to be frank, I cannot in my proper conscience respect or pay homage to them until the Church shows absolute and unfettered transparency in reference to the hundreds (or thousands) of sexual abuse incidents. Since that will probably not occur for years or even decades, I cannot, and will not, accept the Roman Catholic priesthood (”Lawyers seek Catholic abuse survivors as Maryland lawmakers consider statute of limitations bill,” Dec. 19).

Advertisement

And yes, this does bother my conscience, because there are so many good priests who have never indulged in such a blasphemous travesty. As for me, I will always be Roman Catholic; I simply choose to circumvent the egregiously disingenuous priesthood and answer directly to Jesus Christ.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.