Release the AG’s report — with appropriate protections for whistleblowers and victims | READER COMMENTARY

Dave Lorenz, of SNAP Maryland, speaks at a news conference by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), demanding that the Baltimore Archdiocese support public release of the Maryland Attorney General’s report detailing 80 years of sexual abuse. Nov. 18, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Letter writer Frank Schindler is 100% right in his assertion that the Maryland Attorney General’s report on child sexual abuse should be released (”Release the full AG report on child sexual abuse whether the Baltimore Archdiocese supports it or not,” Dec. 12). However, it does seem imprudent to leave the names of whistleblowers and other non-publicized accusers unredacted.

It also seems a bit perverse to seek the input of the Archdiocese of Baltimore to release a report from Maryland’s attorney general that accuses some members of the archdiocese of felonious acts. These are acts that have been repeated for decades and possibly centuries!

And wouldn’t it be interesting to know who suggested that whistleblowers and persons named in the AG’s report but not charged with any crime should file suit to stop its release? Who contacted whom regarding financial support from the Baltimore Archdiocese for the lawsuit?

After 16 years of Catholic schools and many years of working for and with local Catholic institutions, I can tell you, not all members of the clergy and church administration are 100% opposed to deceitful and misleading practices.

— Sarah A. Riley, Timonium

