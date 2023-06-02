Coverage of child sex abuse scandal isn’t anti-church, it’s much-needed journalism | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Monsignor G. Michael Schleupner celebrating mass at Our Lady of Grace in Parkton. The Baltimore Sun recently identified Schleupner as "Official E" in the state attorney general's report on child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. File. (Lee O. Sanderlin/Baltimore Sun) (Lee O. Sanderlin)

A letter to the editor from William T. Define stated that the only conclusion he could come to with repetitive coverage of the clergy sexual abuse scandal is a “hardened bias” against the Catholic Church (”Enough is enough with repetitive clergy sex abuse articles,” May 31). I have another conclusion that might be helpful.

Every time there is a breaking story in the news, the Archdiocese of Baltimore uses its church bulletins and newsletters to provide their “hardened bias” against survivors and the truth of the abuse and cover-up. So what you see behind the scenes is a relentless pursuit to discredit survivors and say this problem is a thing of the past and to protect predators.

The ongoing coverage in The Baltimore Sun negates these remarks and ensures survivors are not forgotten or dismissed. We are so appreciative of The Sun’s efforts to keep this horrific scandal in the spotlight and hold those responsible accountable. That’s not bias, it’s truth and justice.

— Betsy Schindler, Baltimore

